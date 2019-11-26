How you can buy a Christmas tree and change a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Just this month WHNT reported two Christmas tree farms are shutting down after the holiday season and may only be open this weekend, but one local church is selling more than trees this season.

New Life Chapel in Madison is selling fresh Christmas trees at MidCity Huntsville near The Camp. All proceeds from each tree sold will benefit a missions project called "Buy a Tree - Change a Life," which helps feed children and build schools all over the world.

"When we got to town, we just wanted to be a part of something that we could just make an impact to somebody's life," said New Life lead pastor Michael Williams. "We heard about this project called Buy a Tree - Change a Life. It's 6 years old out of Mobile, Alabama."

You can purchase a tree from the ministry everyday this week at various times, except Thanksgiving Day.

Times and dates - closed Thanksgiving Day

Monday - Friday 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

*Black Friday* 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.