Hartselle warns residents storm siren not working

HARTSELLE, Ala. – As potentially strong storms approached the region, Hartselle warned residents Tuesday that one of the city’s outdoor warning sirens was not working.

The siren on Mountainview Drive in the northeast part of the city was not working Tuesday, according to a post from the city on Facebook. Parts are on order to repair it, they said.

Residents were encouraged to find another way to get weather warnings.

Stormy weather is expected to move through the area overnight.

