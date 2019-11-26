Bond set for second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

35-year-old Antwain Fisher

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the kidnapping investigation of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard (all times local):

6 a.m.
Bond set for Antwain Fisher

A court document signed by District Judge Russell K.Bush states that a motion to set bond has been granted without objection by the state.

The defendant, Antwain (also known as Antwon according to the court document) Fisher now has a set bond of $50,000.

The act was completed Monday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Fisher is the second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. He appeared in the Lee County courtroom Monday.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by the Auburn Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

