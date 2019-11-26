× Albertville police officers need sponsors for “Hairy Holidays” fundraiser

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville police officers put down their razors in the name of charity.

They are growing out their facial hair during the department’s annual “Hairy Holidays” fundraiser.

They still need sponsors, too.

Anyone can sponsor an officer willing to grow out his beard. There is not a limit to how much or how little a sponsorship donation can be.

“The guys like to grow beards, but the bigger thing we like to do, policemen love children and we like to give back to our children and we like to take care of our community and this is just a way for every child to have a present,” said Albertville Assistant Police Chief Butch Cartee.

Money raised this year will go to the Marshall County Christmas Coalition. Sponsorships and donations will be accepted through January.

The department has donated to other charities, including the Marshall County Hospice, since they began about five years ago.

To become a sponsor, call the Albertville Police Department at (256) 878-1212.