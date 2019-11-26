Alabama law enforcement deaths number highest since 2004

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With the recent death of Lowndes County Sheriff John 'Big John' Williams, 6 Alabama law enforcement officers have died in 2019 while on duty.

"I knew Big John through my affiliation through the Alabama Sheriff's Association. He was a giant of a man in stature as well as heart," said Chief David Jernigan of the Madison Police Department.

According to The Fallen Officer Memorial Page, a website that keeps track of fallen officer statistics dating back to the 1800s, a total of 559 law enforcement officers have died on duty in Alabama.

Back in 2004, nine officers died, including two Athens police officers who died in a shootout. Over the past two decades, 2004 was the deadliest in Alabama.

Of the 559 officers to lose their lives, 319 were shot in the line of duty while 77 died in car-related accidents.

This is a list of Alabama officers, deputies and sheriffs that ended their watch in 2019:

Wytasha Carter - Birmingham Police Department

Sean Tuder - Mobile Police Department

William Buechner - Auburn Police Department

Julius Dailey - Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Dornell Cousette - Tuscaloosa Police Department

Sheriff John Williams - Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

In Alabama between 2016-2018, 4 officers died in the line of duty. 2019 has already claimed 9 lives. For the last two decades, the state has not had a single year where no officers were killed.