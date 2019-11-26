2019 Turkey Pardoning: Who will President Trump pardon? Vote Now

(CNN) – Thanksgiving is for family, friends and lots of food, but on Tuesday at the White House, it will be for the birds. ‘Bread’ and ‘Butter’ specifically.

President Trump can only pardon one Turkey and he’s leaving it up the public.

Voting is taking place right now.

Both Bread and Butter were hatched on July 11th.

Bread weighs in at 45 pounds with a 35-inch wingspan. Bread loves Bluegrass music, Cheerwine, and college basketball. Bread’s goal is to master Aerial Yoga.

Then there’s Butter weighing in at 47 pounds with a 36-inch wingspan. Butter loves the bagpipes, sweet potato fries, and NASCAR. Butter’s goal is a personal best in the turkey trot.

While both birds can still achieve their goals only one can be named the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

Trump will pardon the winner Tuesday during the traditional white house ceremony and then they will both retire to the Gobblers’ Rest Farm in Virginia.

Bread or Butter?