1818 Farms wins Amazon Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award

MOORESVILLE, Ala. - Natasha McCrary, Owner of 1818 Farms in Mooresville, is the winner for Amazon's first-ever Woman-Owned

Business of the Year award.

As you drive into Mooresville, Alabama, the sign reads population 51.

McCrary and her family own and operate 1818 Farms -- raising animals, breeding Southdown Baby Doll Sheep, making handmade bath products, growing flowers, and educating people about agriculture.

Products from 1818 Farms are reaching people across the nation. McCrary sells her bath products on Amazon Handmade. Amazon Handmade is a store within the Amazon website, offering handmade products.

"Many customers we would have never reached without the backing of Amazon," said McCrary.

Nick Denissen, Vice President of Amazon Small Business, traveled to North Alabama to surprise McCrary with the award. He said that the products sold on Amazon Handmade are of high quality.

"Amazon Handmade is a specific store within Amazon where customers buy products from handmade sellers,"Denissen said. "The sellers go through a vetting process so the customers can have confidence that they`re buying genuine handmade products."

"We are really a multi-faceted business, we have a line of handmade bath products," McCrary said. "Really we're more than just bath products, we're a tourism destination. A big mission of our farm is about education, so we have field trips, we grow (and) cut flowers, there are so many things here, but the products are a big part of what we do."

Although McCrary has her hands full with being a farmhand and running a business, family is the root of everything she does. Her business grew from her son's love for Southdown babydoll sheep and her desire to teach her children to appreciate the land.

"If I was to get anything out of this I hope that I have instilled a work ethic in our children and allowed them to see what you can do if you work hard every single day," McCrary said.

After Denissen gave McCrary her award, he was given a personal tour of where the magic happens, the farm.

"To see the passion from which the products are developed, the inspiration, how all the animals here have names and are part of the overall concept, I mean it's very inspiring," he said.

McCrary's bath products are identifiable by their unique sketches.

"The fun part about our products is that there is a sketch of what we call our 'cover girls' and 'cover guys' on them," she said. "So even if you can't visit the farm, you're at least taking a piece of our sweet little animals into your home."

Like most successful businesses, there's a team of people working behind the scenes.

"Surround yourself with great people, because I would not be here today if I didn't have the team in place that we have that help me achieve these goals," said McCrary.

After McCrary received her award, she shared the good news with the rest of her team.

When asked about one thing that she wishes people knew about her, McCrary responded with, "Nothing makes me happier than to just be at home with my family, and spending time with them."