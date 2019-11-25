Where Should Snow Lovers Go For Thanksgiving?

As we start to get colder, a lot of Alabamians start longing for some fluffy white snow. Now, November is usually a bit too early for snow in the deep south, but if you happen to be travelling into the northern US for Thanksgiving, you might see some snow. A potent winter storm will bring heavy snow to parts of the northern plains and upper midwest this week.

There will probably be some spots that see over a foot of snow. This may end up causing some serious travel issues across the country. Here’s what the National Weather Service in Minneapolis has to say about the storm in there area:

The storm is still on track Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 6 or more inches are expected across much of the area, with the heaviest totals likely over eastern and southern MN into western WI. Gusty winds will develop later Tuesday night, which will cause blowing snow. pic.twitter.com/iy92Rf5Stc — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 25, 2019

Keep that in mind if you plan on flying this week, this storm is likely to cause delays. Here in north Alabama, we’ve got some rain in the forecast this week, and a mainly cool and dry Thanksgiving.

