Victim, suspect identified in Saturday Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police identified a man killed Saturday in a shooting on Williamsburg Drive, as well as the man charged with killing him.

Tevareous Crutcher, 20, was killed in the shooting Saturday night on Williamsburg, Huntsville police said. Terryous Crutcher, 32, is charged with murder in his death.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened during an argument.

Terryous Crutcher was booked into the Madison County Jail. Jail records indicate bond has not been set.