Trash Pandas selling partial season tickets

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are no offering partial season ticket packages.

The ticket packages are priced at $345 per seat and are for 23 home games. The team is offering three different packages with varying dates:

The Mercury Plan includes Memorial Day and July 3, with a fireworks show

The Gemini Plan has five Sunday and four Saturday games, as well as the final home game of the season

The Apollo Plan has the most weekend games and includes the second home game of the season

None of the mini-plans includes opening day, and all tickets are for box seats only. The mini-plans also include 10 percent off at Trash Pandas Junkyard and Emporium stores and 20 percent off parking. They also are single-year commitments.

Ticket plans can be bought at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre, by calling 256-325-1403, emailing seasontickets@trashpandasbaseball.com or going to www.trashpandsabaseball.com.