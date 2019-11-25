Trash Pandas selling partial season tickets

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are no offering partial season ticket packages.
The ticket packages are priced at $345 per seat and are for 23 home games. The team is offering three different packages with varying dates:
- The Mercury Plan includes Memorial Day and July 3, with a fireworks show
- The Gemini Plan has five Sunday and four Saturday games, as well as the final home game of the season
- The Apollo Plan has the most weekend games and includes the second home game of the season
None of the mini-plans includes opening day, and all tickets are for box seats only. The mini-plans also include 10 percent off at Trash Pandas Junkyard and Emporium stores and 20 percent off parking. They also are single-year commitments.
Ticket plans can be bought at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre, by calling 256-325-1403, emailing seasontickets@trashpandasbaseball.com or going to www.trashpandsabaseball.com.