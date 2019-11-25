× Thousands of bikes donated to Bikes or Bust fundraiser for Toys for Tots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some generous families around north Alabama are making sure thousands of kids have a good Christmas.

On Monday evening, volunteers helped load up thousands of bikes for this year’s Bikes or Bust drive.

“It’s a little city we build here every season, people come by and donate, the Marines set up shop, they put together the bikes,” WZYP program director Steve Smith said.

Families showed up to Ashley Home Store on South Parkway to add a few more bikes to the collection.

“We’ve come out here for about five years now, ever since my daughter was born. And every year, we bring an extra bike,” Madison resident Shawn Arrance said.

Marines from Toys for Tots eagerly waited for sundown on Monday as the radio host Mojo got to put his feet on the ground after five days on a lift.

“He weathered rain and storms on Friday night, cold and windy conditions on Saturday, but the donations, they kept on coming,” said Smith.

Last year, families in Huntsville gave nearly 1,500 bikes to the Toys for Tots drive. Organizers of Bikes or Bust say this year, as of Monday afternoon, they already surpassed that mark.

The bikes have been taken to the Toys for Tots warehouse where they’ll be given out to families over the next few weeks.

Find out how many kids will have bikes because of the generous residents of Huntsville this year, on WHNT News 19 at 10.