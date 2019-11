× Southbound lane of Research Park Boulevard closed at Bradford Drive Monday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One lane of Southbound Research Park Boulevard was closed Monday morning.

ALGO reported a crash around 6:40 a.m. at Bradford Drive and Huntsville Police confirmed one southbound lane was closed around 6:50 a.m.

HPD advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

HPD said the lane was reopened by 7:25 a.m.

Moderate Crash on AL255 SB @ MP 1.9 near Bradford Dr in Huntsville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/ycFGw6RBha — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) November 25, 2019