× Second man arrested in Aniah Blanchard case helped get rid of evidence, police say

A second man arrested in the disappearance of Alabama college student Aniah Blanchard helped get rid of evidence in her kidnapping, according to court records.

The arrest warrant for Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher, 25, claims he helped Ibraheem Yazeed by getting rid of evidence in Blanchard’s disappearance and by giving Yazeed a ride.

Auburn police arrested Fisher Friday night in Montgomery. Yazeed was arrested Nov. 7 in Escambia County, Fla.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn, where a witness said Yazeed forced Blanchard into a vehicle against her will. Her vehicle was later found in Montgomery with enough of her blood inside that authorities said it indicated she suffered a life-threatening injury. She still has not been found.

The arrest warrant does not detail what evidence Fisher is accused of helping dispose of.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris.