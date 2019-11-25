Reports project 2019 to set a record for most Thanksgiving travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A report from GasBuddy.com said that the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever this year, with a seven percent increase from last year.

In Huntsville, gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as drivers gear up to hit the road to visit family.

The good news for those visiting family in-state is that you could shave up to 50 cents per gallon off just by shopping around different gas stations. For those traveling out of state, fill your vehicles up first.

"Basically if you head out of the state you're gonna wanna shop around before you leave the state just in case you're leaving behind those low gas prices which is probably going to be the case if you're venturing outside of Alabama," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Varieties in gas prices always vary between states due to fluctuation in gas taxes in each state. But all in all, this year is being considered a very affordable year to be traveling in or from Alabama.