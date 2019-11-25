× Remains found confirmed to be 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Remains found in a wooded area in rural Alabama have been confirmed to be Taylor Rose Williams, authorities said Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said DNA analysis of the remains found in between Demopolis and Linden in Alabama confirmed the remains were 5-year-old Williams.

Authorities did not reveal the cause of death.

Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, 27, is charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Authorities said Williams has not been cooperative with them in their investigation.

Taylor was reported missing Nov. 6; her remains were found six days later. Brianna Williams was charged that same day and admitted to a hospital for what authorities said was an overdose. They moved her to jail last week.