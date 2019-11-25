Rain and some storms ahead: what to expect in this active November weather pattern

The week started dry, but we see at least a chance of some rain each day going forward through the weekend! Huntsville is still technically in a rainfall deficit this month: only 2.04″ (a little more than half of ‘average’ rainfall through November 25th). Clouds thicken from the west overnight into Tuesday, and a few spotty showers may develop at almost anytime Tuesday midday and afternoon; however, the best chance of rain holds off until Tuesday night.

Some storms come along with this next front; the risk of severe weather here is relatively low, but the Storm Prediction Center outlines a region just west of us in Mississippi and West Tennessee where some severe storms are possible through Tuesday night.

Those storms lose some punch by the time they arrive in Northwest Alabama after midnight into Wednesday morning, but some locally-heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts over 40 MPH are expected.

Windy on Tuesday & Tuesday night: While it looks ‘warm’ Tuesday, it may not feel all that warm because of the wind and clouds. Expect sustained winds around 10-20 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon, climbing to around 15-30 miles per hour Tuesday night. The wind settles some (but it will still be breezy) behind the cold front on Wednesday.

Behind the first round of rain: Rain is ‘likely’ Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; it dries out quickly Wednesday midday and afternoon, though! Temperatures stay right about where we should be for this time of year behind this front: highs in the 50s/60s, lows in the 40s.

Travel around the region Wednesday (once the storms are over in the morning) should be a breeze. Some airport delays may affect travel because of a major snowstorm hundreds of miles north of us.

Thanksgiving Day looks great around here: a little cool, but over-all nice and quiet. There is a slim chance a few showers could move in around or after sunset, but most of the day looks dry and seasonable.

Black Friday shopping also looks mostly rain-free. We have a 20% chance of some rain nearby Friday, but most of us won’t see any substantial rainfall either Thursday or Friday in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

Another round of storms this weekend: A fast-paced late November/early December weather pattern brings another storm system into Alabama and Tennessee on Saturday. This one may pack more of a punch with wind, rain and storms! It’s too far out to ‘see’ specific details clearly; however, we will be monitoring for a low-end risk of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening in both Alabama and Tennessee.

That could impact the Iron Bowl in Auburn Saturday afternoon. As usual, it’s a timing issue. We’ll keep you posted, but as of now you should expect some rain and a stiff south breeze at Jordan-Hare on Saturday. With any luck, the risk of severe storms will hold off until after the game. It’ll be warm and humid ahead of the storms: temperatures near 70ºF at kickoff with a south wind up to 25 miles per hour.

