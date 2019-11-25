Muscle Shoals football standout named Butkus Award finalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muscle Shoals football standout and Alabama football commit Jackson Bratton has been selected as a finalist for this years' Butkus Award. This award goes to the top linebacker in the nation; there are just five finalists with Bratton being the only one from Alabama.

The other finalists are Mekhail Sherman from St. John’s College High (D.C.); Antoine Sampah from Woodbridge (Va.); Jordan Botehlho from St. Louis (Hawaii); and Justin Flowe from Upland (Calif.).

The winner will be selected by a 51-member panel, which includes New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Alabama coach Nick Saban, and will be announced by December 10.