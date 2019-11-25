× Marshall County authorities chase suspect into Jackson County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County authorities said an attempt to stop a vehicle with no tag ended with a manhunt in the Kelley Chapel community.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies tried to stop the suspect in the Swearengin community and he took off. The suspect led them on a chase into Jackson County that reached speeds of 70 miles per hour and faster before he got his vehicle stuck on a trail and ran away, Sims said.

A search of the woods did not turn up the suspect, authorities said.

Sims said they know the suspect’s identity and said he doesn’t have any previous violent offenses.