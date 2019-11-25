× Incident review board clears Madison Police involved in deadly shooting

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison says an Incident Review Board determined the officers involved in a deadly shooting on October 27, 2019 acted according to department policies and procedures. All officers have returned to full duty without restrictions.

Dana Fletcher, 39, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Highway 72 Oct. 27, after police were called there to investigate a call about a man and woman recording and asking people in the gym questions.

Chief David Jernigan said in a statement released by the city, “This review board allows us the ability to critique ourselves with regard to training, equipment, and procedures to ensure we are following policy as established by our agency. The department will continue to ensure that officers receive regular training in accordance with law and departmental policy.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Fletcher had a gun and pointed it at officers before he was shot. The Madison County District Attorney’s office investigated the shooting and determined the shooting was justified.

The City of Madison describes the IRB as an advisory body that conducts administrative hearings any time that officers discharge their firearms in the line of duty. The IRB confidentially and independently reviews whether officers acted in accordance with department policy.

The IRB is comprised of voting members including a Division Commander, a Lieutenant, a Sergeant, a Patrolman, and a representative from the District Attorney’s office.

The City of Madison closed their news release with the following statement: Because litigation is anticipated, the City of Madison will have no further comment on this incident at this time and will not publicly release any portion of the investigative file, including body camera video of the incident.