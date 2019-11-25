Impact America accepting applications for AmeriCorps service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Impact America works with recent college graduates to address consequences of poverty through health, economic, and education-based initiatives - creating lasting impact.

The three initiatives are:

FocusFirst - AmeriCorps members provide vision screenings in preschools across the state using high-tech cameras that can detect a wide range of sight problems in preschoolers. About 10 percent of children screened end up needing some type of follow-up care.

SaveFirst - AmeriCorps members are trained in tax law to provide free tax preparation services to families across the state leading to over $5M in savings for families last year.

SpeakFirst - AmeriCorps members coach middle and high school students in competitive debate and supporting students on their path to excellence in college and beyond. Serving with Impact America is a great way to spend a gap year between college and graduate studies.

In January, free tax prep will be offered to families in Huntsville.

Impact America is accepting applications for AmeriCorps service members for the 2020-2021 year of service. The winter start date is in January and the summer start date is in August. For more information on how to apply, click here.