Hanceville man arrested after leading Arab Police on chase

Posted 7:07 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, November 25, 2019

Christopher Shaun Andrew Bell

ARAB, Ala.- A Hanceville man was arrested over the weekend after leading Arab police on a chase.

Officers said Christopher Shaun Andrew Bell, 30, refused to stop for them around 9:30 pm Sunday and sped through town. The chase ended near Marshall Medical Center North.

Arab police said speeds did not exceed 70 miles per hour.

Bell is charged with obstructing, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

He was bonded out of the Arab City Jail on Monday.

