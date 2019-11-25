Franklin County home deemed total loss after fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. - A Franklin County home was destroyed after a morning fire on Monday.

The Tharptown Volunteer Fire Department responded just after 7 a.m. with Russellville Fire assisting.

Only one resident was home at the time. She was able to get out and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews attempted to remove pets from the home but sadly they did not survive.

A relative said he's devastated this happened before Thanksgiving.

"It's a total loss, we lost everything in the fire. But it's nothing that can't be replaced," said Jerry Smith, Great Uncle to the family.

Officials have not said what started the fire but did confirm that the home is a total loss.

