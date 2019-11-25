× Escaped inmates spotted in south Alabama

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – Chilton County Officials are looking for two inmates who escaped jail Sunday evening.

According to reports, the two inmates were spotted in south Alabama with a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The two inmates escaped from the Chilton County Jail in Clanton. Reports say that It is unclear how long the two inmates were gone before their absence was noticed because both inmates were present at 7:05 p.m. for headcount.

Joseph Keith Edwards is a white male, and 5’7”. Edwards has facial and body tattoos. He was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Vehicle.

Edwards has a bond of $13,250.00.

Landon Lee Gunter is a white male, 5’10”, and 155 lbs. Gunter’s charge is Auto Theft with a bond of $10,000.00.

Please contact law enforcement if you see them or have any more information.