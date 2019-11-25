× Downtown Rescue Mission on mission to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Families are doing what they can to prepare a nice Thanksgiving meal, even if they can’t afford it. Huntsville’s Downtown Rescue Mission stepped in to help them prepare.

The holidays are coming in fast

A truck was loaded with food packages, a gift Latosha Harris is pleased to have.

“I am grateful for churches like this that help people like us that don’t have a lot to give to our families, so we can feed our families,” Harris said.

Dozens of families stood in line to prepare for the biggest meal of the week. The Downtown Rescue Mission is giving away more than 800 Thanksgiving turkeys.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” said a turkey box giveaway volunteer, “God bless you honey.” Stephanie Whorton felt the love at the other end of the line.

“Angels like the Mission enable us to receive a free turkey and not just the free turkey — the message,” said Whorton.

The volunteer said, “a hug is easy to give and it shows Christ’s love.”

It’s the kind of love that’s drawing families to step up and prepare a big meal for their loved ones.

“I want everyone to have a beautiful and nice Thanksgiving,” said Harris. “Let’s have more love.”

The Downtown Rescue Mission will have a Great Thanksgiving Banquet Wednesday and Thursday. Volunteers will serve more 1,200 plates “restaurant-style.”

Thanksgiving week meal times

Turkey Box Giveaway

Monday & Tuesday (2 sessions/day)

10 AM–11:30 AM & 2 PM–3:30 PM

Great Thanksgiving Banquet

Wednesday & Thursday (2 sessions/day)

11 AM–12 PM & 5 PM–6 PM