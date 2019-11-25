‘Cruise with the Claus’ on the Rocket City Rover through downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ‘Sleigh’ the streets of Huntsville this holiday season on Santa’s pedal-powered rover.

Rocket City Rover, LLC is bringing out ‘Rudolph Rover’, Santa’s pedal-powered sleigh and there are holiday ride options for everyone in the family!

On Sunday nights, families can enjoy ‘Santa Sleigh Rides’ with 4 nights of hot cocoa, Tinsel Trail pictures with the Santa, and holiday trivia.

Children must be 5 and up for the rides and must be accompanied by an adult. Organizers ask you to please note that alcohol is not permitted on Santa’s Sleigh Rides.

On Wednesday nights, adults(21+) can have a spirited ride on ‘Cruising with the Claus’ with holiday lights, hot chocolate, and coal-worthy trivia.

Sunday night activities start at 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday night excursions are at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.

Get your tickets and more information at rocketcityrover.com.

Event Dates –

Santa Sleigh Rides on Sundays ( Ages 5 +)

Dec 1

Dec 8

Dec 15

Dec 22

Cruising with the Claus on Wednesdays (Ages 21+)