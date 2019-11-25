Community remembers Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams after tragic death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. - On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all flags to flown at half staff in honor of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.

Williams was tragically killed Saturday night while responding to a call at a gas station. William Chase Johnson, who was arrested and charged with Williams’ murder, made his first appearance in court Monday, where he was denied a bond. Johnson, 18, is the son of a Montgomery County deputy.

According to police, witnesses told them Sheriff Williams was telling Johnson to turn his music down when he was fatally shot.

With Williams gone, people in Lowndes County are dearly missing him.

“No matter where we saw each other we were always greeted with a hug,” Alice Logan said.

Logan said Williams was a family man, friend and was deeply rooted in his faith.

“What people can take away from our late Sheriff ‘Big John’ is love, Christian-hearted love and we need more of that from every individual,” she said.

Former Lowndes County Commissioner Charley King knew Williams on a professional level.

“When he needed cars or whatever the case was, we wanted to make sure that he had it so he could better protect our people,” King said.

Kevin Murphy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said two families are now in pain.

“It’s very tragic, and I know that that family is hurting too. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,“ Murphy said.

No funeral arrangements for Williams have been announced as of Monday.