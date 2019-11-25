× Chick-Fil-A Whitesburg Drive re-opens Thursday, December 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’ve been missing Chick-Fil-A on Whitesburg Drive, you won’t be waiting much longer.

The restaurant announced it will reopen on Thursday, December 5.

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant had been closed since June.

The old restaurant, which was built in 1995, was demolished to allow for a new building in the same location.

Throughout the construction, the restaurant kept patrons updated on Facebook.

Even the famous Chick-Fil-A cows joined in on the demolition!

By mid-November, the restaurant was teasing patrons with pictures of the new signage on the new building.