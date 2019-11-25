× Area business leaders invited to discussion of childcare in the labor force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Business leaders in the area are invited to discuss the role of childcare in the regional labor force.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, and the Alabama Partnership for Children are hosting ‘Alabama Child Care WORKS for North Alabama Working Families’ on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at the Jackson Center in Huntsville.

Breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m. and the discussion is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Registration is required for this free event.

Click here to register.

Organizers list several reasons for employers to participate –