Area business leaders invited to discussion of childcare in the labor force
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Business leaders in the area are invited to discuss the role of childcare in the regional labor force.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, and the Alabama Partnership for Children are hosting ‘Alabama Child Care WORKS for North Alabama Working Families’ on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at the Jackson Center in Huntsville.
Breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m. and the discussion is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Registration is required for this free event.
Click here to register.
Organizers list several reasons for employers to participate –
- Ensure you keep your young talent as they consider starting a family and begin to look for childcare options.
- If you are growing your headcount, consider that many parents have chosen to leave the workforce due to the cost of childcare, or lack of availability if the parent works second or third shift.
- Be part of improving our community, especially the children who we want to shape into a strong workforce for the future
- Research shows that Alabama will need to add as many as 500,000 highly skilled employees to the workforce by 2025 to fill the industry’s labor needs and compete for new businesses, which would equate to approximately 60 percent of the state’s working-age population.
- The current system of childcare is inadequate to support working families today, and we must improve the quality and accessibility to meet the workforce demands of the future.