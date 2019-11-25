4 hurt, 1 dead in drive-by shooting after Birmingham bar fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a group of patrons that were kicked out of a bar returned in a car and shot five people standing outside, killing one.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams said officers responded to a west Birmingham sports bar early Sunday morning where they found four people wounded, including one man in critical condition. The seriously injured victim, 25-year-old Fredrick Asher, died at a hospital. Al.com reports a fifth victim also later arrived at a hospital for treatment of wounds that weren’t life-threatening.

Williams said the suspects were asked to leave the club after a fight, then returned in a dark vehicle and shot from it. He says those suspects haven’t been identified.

