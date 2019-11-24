Young Huntsville hockey super fan takes the ice with the Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Huntsville native Jacob Brown spent some time on the ice with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Jacob’s wish on November 10 at a Huntsville Havoc game to fly him to Los Angeles for a Los Angeles Kings hockey game.
Jacob Brown started playing hockey at the age of four. He’s always been a huge fan of the Huntsville Havoc and Los Angeles Kings.
In a tweet from FOX Sports West, Jacob said he was “just happy to be on the ice with the Los Angeles Kings.”
Head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, Todd McLellan, praised the team for welcoming Jacob.
It took about a year and a half to grant Jacob’s wish.
“Since with Jacob it was a celebrity wish, we had to reach out to the California Make-A-Wish branch and then reach out to the Kings Association,” said Jacob’s mother, Mary Brown.
Jacob is now in remission after a three-year-long battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.