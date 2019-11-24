Young Huntsville hockey super fan takes the ice with the Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Huntsville native Jacob Brown spent some time on the ice with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Jacob’s wish on November 10 at a Huntsville Havoc game to fly him to Los Angeles for a Los Angeles Kings hockey game.

Jacob Brown started playing hockey at the age of four. He’s always been a huge fan of the Huntsville Havoc and Los Angeles Kings.

In a tweet from FOX Sports West, Jacob said he was “just happy to be on the ice with the Los Angeles Kings.”

“Just happy to be on the ice with the @LAKings” Jacob Brown’s wish to be a part of the team came true – complete with an interview at the bench with @CarrlynBathe@MakeAWishLA | #LAKingsLive pic.twitter.com/JuervZDfjY — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 23, 2019

Head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, Todd McLellan, praised the team for welcoming Jacob.

“He’s brought a lot of joy to our team.” — Todd McLellan praises the LA Kings for welcoming Jacob Brown to the team #HockeyFightsCancer | @makeawishla | @LAKingsCare pic.twitter.com/ex7d3HiN2b — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 24, 2019

It took about a year and a half to grant Jacob’s wish.

“Since with Jacob it was a celebrity wish, we had to reach out to the California Make-A-Wish branch and then reach out to the Kings Association,” said Jacob’s mother, Mary Brown.

Jacob is now in remission after a three-year-long battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.