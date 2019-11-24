× Winter Wonderland kicks off at Cullman’s Sportsman Lake Park

CULLMAN, Ala. – If you want to see some beautiful Christmas lights – this might be what you’re looking for.

The community of Cullman is getting into the spirit!

The 2019 Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland animated Christmas light display in Cullman officially opened Friday.

People will have a chance to see it now through the end of the holiday season.

The wonderland is open through Nov. 26, Nov. 30, and every Wednesday-Sunday (except Christmas Eve and Day) in December through the 29th.

Hours are 5-9:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 cash per car and there will be several other activities available (some for additional fees):

Carriage and Horse Rides (additional $5 on select nights)

Christmas Train (additional $4 through Dec. 23)

Hot Chocolate

Photo Booth (additional $5)

Sportsman Lake Park says there will also be chances to play in the snow and view new Christmas displays.

Of course, Santa will be stopping by through Dec. 23, when he’ll head back to the North Pole to finish Christmas Eve preparations.