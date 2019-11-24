Titans Keys to the Game for Jacksonville Jaguars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans will be back in action Sunday at 3:05 p.m., looking for their second win in a row when they host Jacksonville. Mike Keith gives us this week's Titans Keys to the Game.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up 264 yards rushing to Indianapolis last Sunday. That means the Jags will be extra intent on keeping the Titans from running the football. To Tennessee that cannot matter. Derrick Henry is too vital a part of this offense for the Titans to give up on. No matter how angry Jacksonville is, Tennessee must run Henry. Second key, nullify Nick Foles. It'll be the Titans first shot at the former Eagle and he played okay in Indianapolis. The Titans must pressure the 6" 6', 243-pound Foles relentlessly. Finally, the Titans must win the physical battle. On September 19, Jacksonville whipped Tennessee physically and beat the Titans 20-7. Mike Vrabel's team must flip the script this Sunday, and take the physical fight to the Jags."

Don't forget, you can watch Sunday's game on WHNT News 19!