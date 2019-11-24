× Santa’s Village invites furry friends Sunday and Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You can get festive with your furry friends in Huntsville Sunday and Monday night.

Santa’s Villiage is hosting two dog nights on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

From 5-8 p.m., dogs can sniff around the village and get their picture with the big man himself – Santa Claus!

Tickets for the dog nights cost $10 and there are a limited amount.

Santa’s Village opens to the general public on November 29 and runs through December 23.

Santa will bring the magic of the North Pole to the Historic Huntsville Depot, with the North Pole Express, where you can create your own ornament, the North Pole Post Office, where you can write a letter to Santa, lights and Christmas songs across the Depot, along with snow shows cookies, and musical entertainment.

Tickets for the Village, which will be open each night from 5-8 p.m., cost $7 per person, with children younger than one receiving free admission.

Tickets can be bought online, or at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum and the Historic Huntsville Depot.