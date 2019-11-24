× North Alabama Craft Training Foundation wants to get students into skilled trades

We’re talking with Wade Thompson from the North Alabama Craft Training Foundation.

It’s all about getting high school students interest in the skilled trades and Thompson said there are lots of organizations involved in the serious effort.

“You know I’ve been talking to high school students for the past five years all over north Alabama, and most of the time -most of the kids – they listen. Some will tell you straight up, ‘I’m going to college,’ but I’ve also had some say ‘I’m going to go try the college route and if it doesn’t work out, I like what you told me – it might be another avenue for me.'”

You can watch our full interview with Thompson below: