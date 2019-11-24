× Local law enforcement, officials react to death of Lowndes County Sheriff

Law enforcement agencies and officials all across north Alabama have issued statements after the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams.

Williams was killed in the line of duty around 8 p.m. at the QV gas station in Hayneville, around 20 miles southwest of Montgomery.

The Limestone County Commission said it shares in the sadness over Williams’s death.

“The Limestone County Commission shares in the sadness of our friends in Lowndes County over the tragic loss of Sheriff John Williams. We offer our prayers and deepest sympathy to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Lowndes County Commission.”

We offer our prayers and deepest sympathy to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Lowndes County Commission. pic.twitter.com/pcMow2aDLt — Limestone County, AL – Gov’t (@LimestoneCounty) November 24, 2019

Condolences for his family, fellow officers, and our friends of Lowndes County. Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams spent many long days working the hallways of Montgomery on behalf of his brothers in blue. #ThinBlueLine https://t.co/ANS5RHF1gR — Representative Andy Whitt (@andy_whitt1) November 24, 2019

Sheriff “Big John” Williams of the Lowndess County Al Sheriffs Office was killed in the line of duty last night. We will begin draping our badges today. pic.twitter.com/216t6VvtIb — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) November 24, 2019

Muscle Shoals Police tweeted their thoughts and prayers to family and friends of Williams.