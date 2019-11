LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at B&K Grocery in the Reid Community.

The sheriff’s office said investigators responded to the robbery Saturday night.

Authorities said if anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the pictures above, they should call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.