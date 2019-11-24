Limestone County hazardous waste event will make a comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - It's been over a decade since people in Limestone County had an opportunity to safely dispose of their hazardous materials.

Lynne Hart, Director of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful said the cost of the event is why the area hasn't had one in such a long time.

In August, WHNT News 19 reported that Hart and the organization were requesting that the Limestone County Commission and the City of Athens fund the community event. The request was approved and soon people will be able to drive up and drop off their old hazardous items.

"Limestone County and the City of Athens have found the money to have a household hazardous waste collection for all residents of Limestone County," said Hart.

Things like paint, batteries, and expired cleaning supplies, people can't just throw away.

"If you burn these products, if you dump them down a drain, if you pour them outside. They don't just go away they go somewhere," Hart explained.

Kittens sought shelter in a storm drain in August. But when they were rescued, the kittens were covered in paint and paint thinner and their coats severely burned.

"Even if the kittens had not been taking shelter there that would have gone directly to our waterways," Hart added.

She hopes the hazardous waste event prevents people from being careless in the future.

"This is the only planet we have and we really need to take good care of it," she explained.

Hart said it starts with being mindful of the world around you.

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful said the county and City of Athens agreed to do one event in March of 2020 and another in 2021. The organization is still working to figure out a way to host disposal days regularly.