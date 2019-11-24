Multiple Huntsville Fire crews respond to house fire on Dellbrook Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews are working to put out a house fire on the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive on Sunday night.

The fire began just before 9 p.m. Authorities said it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Huntsville Police and HEMSI responded to the scene.

Authorities said there was one person inside the house who was removed from the house and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Another person got out of the house on their own and a pet may be inside, according to authorities.

District Chief David Whitman said there is severe smoke damage to the house.

Officials said the Red Cross is on the way to Dellbrook Drive.