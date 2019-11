× Former Huntsville pastor, friend of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dr. Homer L. McCall, former pastor of St. John A.M.E. Church, died on Friday, November 22.

In addition to his role at St. John, McCall was also a retired Assistant Professor of English and Foreign Languages and Chaplain Emeritus at Alabama A&M University.

McCall also was close friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., growing up just three doors down from Dr. King.

Funeral arrangements are pending.