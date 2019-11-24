Community of Huntsville Interfaith hosts annual Thanksgiving service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - People from several different religious backgrounds gathered in a historical Huntsville synagogue for worship on Sunday.

The community of Huntsville Interfaith held its annual Thanksgiving service at the Temple B'nai Sholom Sunday night.

This is the very first year it is being held in a Jewish setting.

The temple's rabbi said it's important to learn about religions outside of your own.

"It's so important to be aware of what other people are believing and if possible why they believe what they believe. Not in order to convince them otherwise but to appreciate their belief systems because there are so many out there to appreciate and we can learn from each other," said Rabbi Eric Berk

Several area religious leaders participated in the service including an imam from the Huntsville Islamic Center, an episcopal pastor, and others.

Rabbi Eric Berk presented a thanksgiving sermon to close out the service.