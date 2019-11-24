A Few Showers This Week; Mainly Dry Thanksgiving.

Sunday/Monday: We’ll start off this week dry and mostly sunny. A bit cool Sunday, but highs climb into the 60s Monday.

Mid-Week Rain Chances: A cold front will bring a chance for showers and perhaps a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chance for rain will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Plan your Thanksgiving travel accordingly.

Thanksgiving: The weather looks mainly dry on Thanksgiving during the day. It will be cooler, with temperatures in the 50s across north Alabama.

I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower somewhere Thursday afternoon, but most folks will stay dry through Thanksgiving dinner.

Download Live Alert 19 to get the Thanksgiving forecast anywhere.

Black Friday: There’s a better chance for a few passing showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

I don’t expect a washout for Black Friday shoppers, but Christmas shoppers should prepare for cool and occasionally wet weather.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx