Tacky sweater party, holiday karaoke and more during HYP’s 12 days of December fun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The non-profit group known as Huntsville Young Professionals is bringing 12 Days of December Fun back for its 5th year.

HYP is kicking off December with 12 consecutive days of festive activities sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The events start on Tuesday, December 3rd and go through Saturday, December 14th.

The activities range from local volunteer opportunities to Christmas karaoke to workouts and even pottery painting.

Here are the events –

DAY 1 – Tacky Sweater Party on December 3rd at Dave and Buster’s at 5:30 p.m.

Dress up in your tackiest holiday sweater or holiday gear.

Dave & Buster’s gift cards provided for the tackiest sweater prizes.

DAY 2 – Holiday POUND on December 4th at Straight to Ale at 5:30 p.m.

A sure-fire way to combat those cookies and sweat.

The workout is $12 and includes an STA drink ticket.

DAY 3 – Volunteer with the Red Cross on December 5th. at 5:00 p.m.

Install smoke alarms in underprivileged areas of the community.

Reception at Drake’s with free appetizers, and drink specials.

DAY 4 – Karaoke on December 6th at the Station in Madison at 7:00 p.m.

Sing your hearts out with holiday-themed karaoke.

Wear your best holiday garb for a chance to win some prizes.

Cover charge will be waived if you arrive between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

DAY 5 – Volunteer with the Madison Animal Rescue Foundation on December 7th at 11:00 a.m.

Help with transporting the animals available for adoption from the boarding facility to Petco.

One lucky volunteer will dress as Santa for Santa pictures with the animals.

DAY 6 – Sunday Hike on December 8th at the Madison County Nature Trail at 2:00 p.m.

Easy hike on top of Green Mountain and around a beautiful lake.

3-mile hike on flat ground.

DAY 7 – Play Inner Tube Water Polo on December 9th at the University of Huntsville fitness center at 7:00 p.m.

A fun and challenging water workout – water polo, but in INNER TUBES.

Spots are limited.

DAY 8 – Volunteer at Harborchase on December 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Assist with evening activities for residents at HarborChase (assisted living and memory care facility).

Volunteering for one hour in the memory care unit.

DAY 9 – Build a Gingerbread House on December 11th at Urban Engine at 6:00 p.m.

Building gingerbread houses.

Snacks and drinks available.

DAY 10 – See the lights on a stroll through the Tinsel Trail on December 12th at 6:00 p.m.

Wander through the majestic Tinsel Trail at Big Spring Park.

Look at all the trees and meet at Pane E Vino for dinner afterward.

DAY 11 – Paint pottery at Geek Art Nite on December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Paint your own pottery at Designbyhart Pottery Studio in Lowe-Mill

Choose your favorite nerdy mug or pottery item to paint, with pieces inspired by Star Wars, Studio Ghibli, Nightmare Before Christmas, and more.

DAY 12 – Bar Crawl on December 14th in downtown Huntsville at 7:00 p.m.

Wear your favorite Santa or other winter/ holiday themed attire to drink and wander around downtown Huntsville.

Stops at four locations downtown.

The party shuts down when the bars close.

For more information, visit the Huntsville Young Professional’s Facebook page by clicking here.

HYP is a non-profit, 501(c) with a goal to increase Huntsville/ Madison county’s retention rate of young people in the area by connecting individuals aged 21 to 39 with the community and each other by providing unique, authentic events.