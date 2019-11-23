Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping

Posted 8:57 am, November 23, 2019, by

35-year-old Antwain Fisher

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A second suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

According to WRBL, authorities have arrested 35-year-old Antwain Fisher who is also known as “Squirmy” with Kidnapping First Degree. Officials say  Fisher is from Montgomery and was arrested a Friday night by Auburn police and booked into the Lee County Detention Facility early Saturday morning.

The first suspect identified and arrested was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on November 7th and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

Aniah Haley Blanchard

Aniah Blanchard, 19, was reported missing on Oct. 24 and was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

Foul play is suspected in the case as Investigators discovered Blanchard’s blood in the teen’s SUV when it was recovered a few days after her disappearance. Her vehicle was recovered in Montgomery.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.