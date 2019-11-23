× Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A second suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

According to WRBL, authorities have arrested 35-year-old Antwain Fisher who is also known as “Squirmy” with Kidnapping First Degree. Officials say Fisher is from Montgomery and was arrested a Friday night by Auburn police and booked into the Lee County Detention Facility early Saturday morning.

The first suspect identified and arrested was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on November 7th and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

Aniah Blanchard, 19, was reported missing on Oct. 24 and was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

Foul play is suspected in the case as Investigators discovered Blanchard’s blood in the teen’s SUV when it was recovered a few days after her disappearance. Her vehicle was recovered in Montgomery.