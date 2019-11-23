Refuge Church distributes almost 40 thousand pounds of food to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - There are many efforts underway to help families with assistance on Thanksgiving.

One of the biggest is a partnership with Refuge Church and One Generation.

They have locations at Harvest Elementary and Athens Elementary. About 40 thousand pounds of food and 400 turkeys were split between the two locations.

"We know so many families battle food insecurity, we just wanted to make sure that the families in our community had food not only for Thanksgiving dinner but just throughout the week while their kids were at home," said Jason Parks, Senior Pastor at Refuge Church.

It took about 100 volunteers at each location to distribute the food.