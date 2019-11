HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead after a wreck on Pulaski Pike near Routt Road, according to Huntsville Police.

Police said four people were taken to Huntsville Hospital, their conditions are not known.

Huntsville Police, HEMSI, and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

Huntsville Police said all lanes are traffic in the area are closed. Police ask that drivers avoid the area.