Man dies after fall in Valhalla Cave in Jackson County

Crews responded to the call around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Chuck Phillips, 21-year-old Trever Louis Col from Austin, Texas died on impact after falling 200 feet during a rappelling accident.

Sheriff Phillips says the rigging came loose while rappelling due to a knot in the rope, and when Col tried to fix it he fell.

The Sheriff says Col was with a group of four other Purdue students that were camping in the area. According to Phillips, the group woke up early to rappell in Valhalla Cave.

The group had to drive over a mile in order to get service and call emergency crews, according to Phillips.

The sheriff says that the recovery took four hours.

Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Cave and Cliff Team, Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, Scottsboro Rescue Squad, and Hollywood Fire responded.