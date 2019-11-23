Madison Police Department hosts corn hole tournament to raise money to attend conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - An important effort is underway to help local law enforcement and schools.

The Madison Police Department hosted a corn hole tournament Saturday morning. Proceeds from the tournament will help send school resource officers in Madison to the National School Resource Officer Conference in July of 2020.

"They have so many more classes out there, more so at the national conference than they do at the state level, and so we want to give them the opportunity to take the courses that they want to take out there because you have so many you can choose from. And get that experience from the conference first hand," said Sgt. Greg Dees, SRO Sgt. over Madison City Schools.

The first-place team in the tournament won $600 and the second-place team won $400.