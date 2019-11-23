Lowndes County Sheriff shot and killed, BLUE Alert issued for suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. – Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed Saturday night, according to our news partners at AL.com.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency need help finding William Chase Johnson. Johnson is an 18-year-old white male with brown hair that weighs 137 pounds and is 5’9” tall.
Authorities said Williams may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County around 8:15 p.m., according to authorities.
If you have any information about William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222 or call 911.
AL.com said the State Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene.
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:
I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.