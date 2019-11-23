Lowndes County Sheriff shot and killed, BLUE Alert issued for suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. – Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed Saturday night, according to our news partners at AL.com.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency need help finding William Chase Johnson. Johnson is an 18-year-old white male with brown hair that weighs 137 pounds and is 5’9” tall.

Authorities said Williams may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County around 8:15 p.m., according to authorities.

If you have any information about William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222 or call 911.

ALEA has issued a BLUE ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen William Chase Johnson, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this incident, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 548-2222. @ALEAprotects pic.twitter.com/o7SaBX9f0G — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) November 24, 2019

AL.com said the State Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: