× Central Volunteer Fire Department Captain passes away

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Central Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that one of its firefighters, Captain Anthony Wilson passed away.

Captain Wilson died suddenly Thursday night, according to the volunteer fire department.

Central Fire said Captain Wilson was with the Central Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years. The department described Wilson as a proven leader, a voice of reason, and a selfless firefighter and EMT who worked tirelessly to help the community during its time in need.

They say his positive influence will forever be felt throughout the Madison County department and beyond.

The department asks that you keep the Wilson family in your thoughts and prayers. “End of Watch 11/21/2019.”