LCCI collects non-perishable items at 9th annual Stuff-a-Truck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away, so it's officially the season of giving. The Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) collected non-perishable items on Saturday to give to those in need.

Just like stuffing a turkey, volunteers were stuffing a truck. Instead of only turkey stuffing, they asked for: pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, tuna helper, dried beans, canned soups, boxed cereals, toilet tissue, bar soap, personal hygiene items, canned fruits, spaghetti sauce, canned meats, canned tuna, packaged rice, canned vegetables, stovetop stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, beef stew, ravioli, chili, boxed crackers, cranberry sauce, complete meal box.

First United Methodist Church sponsors the annual Stuff-a-Truck. One volunteer, Anne Carter, said the food drive has been running each year around holidays for nine years.

"Nine years ago, one of our members at First Methodist was driving through a city, he and his wife were, and they saw a "Stuff-a-Truck," and they decided to come back and bring that idea to LCCI," said Carter.

LCCI brings around 30 churches together to serve the community.

"We've been blessed," said Carter. "God has given us so much and the community is outstanding so it's just a way that everybody here is able to give back a little or a lot. It's a total volunteer operation so everybody just wants to do their part."

The items are collected to help feed those in the Limestone County community who are struggling to make ends meet.

"We've been blessed and we want to bless others," said Carter. "We are just the hands and feet of God here on earth."

The items will be un-stuffed from the truck Saturday night and will be available to be picked up between 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

While the food drive is only on Saturday, item and monetary donations are accepted year-round at LCCI on the corner of Hobbs and Jefferson streets in downtown Athens.

LCCI is open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. They can be reached at 256-262-0671.